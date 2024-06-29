9-year-old girl accidentally shot by another child, 19-year-old brother arrested in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 9-year-old girl was shot in the leg on Friday.

Deputies said when they responded to the home at 191 Preston Scales Road in Martinsville, they found the victim’s brother, Kevon Hairston.

Recommended Videos

Hairston told deputies he left one of his loaded firearms unsecured on the bed, and another child accidentally hit the trigger causing it to discharge.

Hairston was charged with the following:

18.2-371.1- Felony Child Endangerment

18.2-56.1- Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Deputies said Hairston also had two outstanding warrants for his arrest. One from Martinsville for Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle and another was Contempt of Court out of Henry County.

He is currently being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

Anyone having information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information provided determines the amount of reward paid.