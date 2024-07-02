77º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Meet Mia, a canine performer at the Salem Fair

Greg Moore, WSLS

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Salem Fair, Salem

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair kicks off Wednesday, with dozens of rides, fried food and entertainment.

There are also several free shows like the Pool Party Pooches.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore introduces us to one of the canine performers.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Lauren Helkowski joined WSLS 10’s digital team in August 2022, but has held a passion for storytelling long before.

email

Recommended Videos