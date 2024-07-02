WATCH: Meet Mia, a canine performer at the Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. – The Salem Fair kicks off Wednesday, with dozens of rides, fried food and entertainment.
There are also several free shows like the Pool Party Pooches.
10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore introduces us to one of the canine performers.
