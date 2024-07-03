Buck portage on New River closed for two weeks to allow for repairs at Buck Dam

ROANOKE, Va. – The Buck portage on the New River will be closed for two weeks to allow for routine maintenance at the Buck Dam, AEP announced Wednesday.

We’re told the repairs require lowering the Buck reservoir to an elevation of 1,994 feet, approximately 9 feet below full pond.

Appalachian Power said the drawdown is scheduled to start Sunday, and the whole drawdown process will be completed by midday next Monday, July 8.

Signs indicating the portage closure will be posted at Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources public access points upstream of the Buck reservoir, AEP said.

Appalachian Power is encouraging those who want to use the river recreationally to instead use the Byllesby reservoir.

10 News has learned that Appalachian Power plans to make repairs to the wooden flashboards at Buck Dam. Upon completion of the repairs, the reservoir will be refilled based upon water flow.

Appalachian Power said it will provide updates on the Buck portage closure on its website.