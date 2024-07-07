Salem fair sees 15% increase in attendance on opening night

Salem – As summer heats up, the Salem fair rolls into town, bringing with it all the fun and excitement that families and thrill-seekers crave.

“It feels good, I’m sweating a little bit, but it’s worth it. It is worth it, I love being out here, the sun is out, enjoying the rides,” Fair goers said.

Hundreds swarmed the Salem fair, even with temperatures well in the 90′s. But the heat comes after the fair had to cancel on Friday due to lighting and rain.

“We’re very concerned with lighting. We had a lot of lighting in the area, and then we cleared the lighting and were able to reopen and then 10 minutes after that it started pouring rain and we just discussed it wasn’t fair for the public that was here,” Carey Harveycutter, Salem Fair Manager said.

Event organizers say the carnival ride fares were up 15% from their first day last year. But weather has been a problem.

“Opening night was up considerably. Then July 4th was kind of flat because we had rain,” Harveycutter said.

It may be hot but the sights, sounds, and smells of the annual fair drew in the crowds who were eager for a taste of tradition with a whirl of excitement. You could say their favorites were the rides.

“Mind blowing, great, exhilarating, the adrenaline was wild,” fair goers said.

And with that bold review I had to try it out myself.

The fair has been a staple for 36 years, and Carey Harverycutter was there since day 1, he says it’s bigger than ever.

“We decided to start a fair and we had no idea that it would grow to be as large as it is now,” He said.

The fair is open until July 14th.