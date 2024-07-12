Lynchburg Police seeking suspect in Thursday morning burglary and vehicle theft

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The LPD is currently seeking a suspect in a burglary and vehicle theft that took place at the 76 Gas Station in the early morning hours Thursday, the department said.

We’re told officers responded to a call of a burglary at the 76 Gas Station at 7105 Timberlake Road, at 1:00 a.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered that an unidentified male suspect forcibly entered the garage area by throwing a piece of concrete through a glass window, LPD said.

Once inside, the suspect stole a set of keys and fled the scene in a stolen Chevrolet Malibu (Va. Tag GIANJA) which was parked in the gas station’s lot, 10 News has learned.

According to the LPD, the suspect appears to be male, unknown race, wearing a black t-shirt, light-colored shorts and black shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective G. Takacs at (434) 455-6162 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com, use the P3 app on a mobile device or Text CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to our anonymous tip form. Msg frequency varies. Msg & data rates may apply. Text HELP for help and STOP to cancel. P3 Terms and Privacy Policy.