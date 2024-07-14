85º
‘I was shot:’ Donald Trump posts to Truth Social following shooting at rally in Pennsylvania

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

VIRGINIA – Former President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Saturday night after a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pa.

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Former President Donald Trump

