President Joe Biden ‘praying’ for Trump following shooting at former president’s rally

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden released a statement Saturday night following the news of a shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania.

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

President Joe Biden

