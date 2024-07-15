Building hope: Roanoke City students find purpose in new ‘Community Builders’ program

Roanoke City Public Schools students are getting a head start on their futures with a new program.

“Community Builders” aims to curb youth gun violence by connecting participants with career and educational opportunities early on. The idea and funding came from a team of local lawmakers and school leaders.

“In a regular class, it’s more structured,” participant Makenzie Spradiling said. “This is like fun, like it’s not supposed to be like school.”

Spradiling is one of about 50 participants in the program. A space for the rising 8th graders to learn how to build their community up instead of tearing it down.

From games to guest speakers, students get a better idea of what can be possible for their future.

“It’s fun because it’s like we get to learn what they do but we also get to kind of like, experience,” participant Jordan Young said.

“We got to see a live court case and what was happening,” Spradiling said. “I want to be a children’s lawyer, like a family lawyer, so it was fun to watch and experience something that I want to do.”

Participant Jacob Dollman said he’s learned a couple lessons over the summer.

“To communicate and make more friends better, easier,” Dollman said.

School leaders believe this program has the potential to keep at-risk students on track and ultimately prevent some gun violence in the city. At-risk students were asked to participate, but parents were also able to opt their child in as well.

“They stay safe by staying connected, when they’re connected to those things that are productive, connected to those things that are constructive,” Roanoke City Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Verletta White said.

The program will continue throughout the school year with after-school meetings, with a goal of having current participants mentor next year’s class.