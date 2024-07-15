High schoolers can take free classes at Roanoke College

SALEM, Va. – High school students, listen up! Some of you can take free classes at Roanoke College this fall.

It’s part of Roanoke College’s new dual-enrollment lab school called Explore at RC.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

Students in grades 10 through 12 will take their courses at Roanoke College in the mornings. Then, in the afternoon, they finish their days at their high schools.

Kids can take up to 12 classes and they are broken up into three pathways.

“One of them is Communications, one of them is Education Global Studies and one of them is STEM Healthcare. So, students don’t have to stay in one of those. They’re not set in stone, but that gives them an idea about what kinds of courses they can pursue here in a fall, spring coordinated academic year,” said Chair of the Education Department Lisa Stoneman at Roanoke College.

Some of the classes include Chemistry and Crime and Introduction to Communications.

Students have until August 1 to apply for the pilot program, which is accepting a small group of students for this fall. Roanoke College plans on accepting a bigger class next year.

Textbook costs will be waived.

Also, if you live in Salem City, free transportation will be available.

“It gives students a chance to try out college before they actually have to be on our campus full time, so that gives them a chance to get their feet wet, if you will, to say, ‘I can do this. I can really do these college courses. It’s not so different from what I’m doing and I just have to rearrange my time or I have to be a little more dedicated to my study but I can do it,’” said Stoneman.