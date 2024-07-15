99º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Nearly 2,000 pairs of socks collected at Salem Fair’s WSLS night

Sydney Jaxtheimer, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Salem Fair, Salem

SALEM, Va. – The 36th annual Salem Fair has come to an end, and organizers are calling the 12-day long event a success.

During WSLS night at the Salem Fair, nearly 2,000 pairs of socks were collected at the entrance for people to receive discounted wristbands.

Those socks were then donated to The Rescue Mission of Roanoke and Mrs. Dorsey’s Community Clothes Closet in Salem.

Not only was WSLS night a success, but so was opening night at the fair.

Organizers said opening night revenue was up 20%, along with significant gains the first weekend of the fair, despite the extreme heat and some pop-up storms.

“We bounced back the first weekend. The first Sunday was the best Sunday we’ve had in 36 years. So when the weather was good, the people came out,” said Salem Fair Manager, Carey Harveycutter.

Preparations are already underway for next year’s Salem Fair, which is scheduled for Jul. 2-13, 2025.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Sydney joined the WSLS 10 News team in June 2021.

email

facebook

twitter

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos