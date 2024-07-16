Roanoke church invites people in need to visit cooling station

ROANOKE, Va. – The community is stepping up to make sure people stay safe in this heat. Belmont Presbyterian Church in Roanoke is operating a cooling station, providing air conditioning, water and popsicles for people in need.

Todd Atkins, pastor at Belmont Presbyterian Church said he wants to prevent people experiencing homelessness from suffering in the hot weather.

“They’re desperate for somewhere to go,” Atkins said. “You see a lot of people outside, they’re, you know, in a shady spot. I’ve seen people up in Jackson Park laying up on picnic tables in 100-degree heat. You can’t get cool that way. You have to go inside.”

The church will be open again this week on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Cooling station times are decided on a weekly basis.