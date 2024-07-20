Three injured in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – Danville police are investigating after three people were shot Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired at a residence in the 1500 block of Halifax Road.

Recommended Videos

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old Ringgold resident with a gunshot wound to his leg. While first responders were on scene, a 19-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both from Danville, arrived at SOVAH Danville emergency room with non-life threatening gunshot wounds that happened at the same incident.

Investigators say a private party, including multiple hired security officers, was happening at the home. The 40-year-old victim was a security officer and the other victims were attending the party.

Danville Police say it appears shots were fired from a vehicle near the residence.

Two victims were treated and released from SOVAH Danville. The third victim was transported to another medical facility, but is stable and expected to be released Saturday morning.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Police are asking anyone who was at the party, has information, or has access to video from the time of the incident to contact the Danville Police Department in-person, through social media or by phone.

You can send in tips via email to crimetips@danvilleva.gov or use the crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000.

Individuals with information leading to an arrest and conviction could receive a cash reward.