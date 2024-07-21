Body found in North Fork Roanoke River in Montgomery County

ELLISTON, Va. – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the North Fork Roanoke River in Montgomery County.

On Saturday just after 4 p.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue, and Elliston Fire Department responded to reports of a body found in the river in the area of Cannery Road in Elliston.

Investigators say the deceased man had been in the water for an undetermined amount of time. Investigators determined that the deceased was a 50-year-old Hispanic man, based on identification found at the scene.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office. The sheriff’s office says there is no indication of foul play at this time, however, this is an ongoing investigation.