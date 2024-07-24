Montgomery County wants to hear from you for their new 20 year plan

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Montgomery County is coming up on the last year of their 20-year plan, Montgomery County, 2025, and now they are looking to the future and need your input.

“Montgomery Matters is the comprehensive plan process that we are currently going through,” said Brea Hopkins, director of planning and GIS for Montgomery County. “We are looking at all facets of local government so there is not a topic we do not touch on.”

Montgomery County leaders are getting out into the county for the next 18 months to set the foundation for the next 20 years.

“What it is is a document that guides our local officials, our developers, our citizens, throughout the process they may have with the county,” Hopkins said.

I met with the planner for Montgomery County and she said this plan allows for the county to see what progress they made throughout the past 20 years because some things have changed and this plan is somewhat of a reset.

Now, they want to hear from people on what they want to see changed, and what they want to keep.

“What do we need to do to meet those goals?,” said Hopkins. “Do we need as much land for large commercial projects? Do we need more for residential housing? Some of those things have changed over the last 20 years.”

Board of Supervisors chair for the county, Mary Biggs, said this plan is based on what the people in the county want to see.

“We make decisions based on the comprehensive plan all the time, so it is very, very important that we know that the citizens had input into this plan,” Biggs said.

They said there will be events like the upcoming festival Steppin’ Out, where people can give their input or by filling out a survey online.

To give your input and learn more about this, you can find it here.