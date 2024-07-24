83º
Pulaski County creates advisory board for sports and recreation tourism

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Pulaski County officials want to make the county a recreational sports destination and now they have made another move in that direction.

The county now has a sports tourism and entertainment board to oversee the county’s endeavors.

Officials said with the recent acquisition of the Motor-speedway, Calfee Baseball Park, and the future sports complex, gives them an entity to get the most out of these facilities.

“All of these assets are going to really serve our local community,” said Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator. “At the same time, we can enterprise them and generate not just revenue to the county but revenue to our business community and revenue to our citizens.”

He said with the new board advisory committee, he is excited to see what the future holds for the county.

