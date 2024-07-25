QUIZ: What do you know about the Olympics?

The 2024 Summer Olympics will hold its opening ceremony Friday in Paris!
This is the first time the Summer Olympics have been held in Paris in 100 years! To celebrate, what do you know about the games?
Recommended Videos
The 2024 Summer Olympics will hold its opening ceremony Friday in Paris!
This is the first time the Summer Olympics have been held in Paris in 100 years! To celebrate, what do you know about the games?
Recommended Videos
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos