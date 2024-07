ROANOKE, Va. – Construction is underway to build a new Panda Express in Roanoke.

It will be located near Valley View Mall at what used to be part of the Walmart parking lot.

It will be between the Chick-fil-A and the gas pumps, we’re told.

10 News has learned the restaurant will also have a drive-through. Right now the only other Panda Express in the Roanoke Valley is at the Tanglewood Mall.