Roanoke gas prices down from this time last year, still lower than national average

ROANOKE, Va. – The average price of gas in Roanoke is about 37 cents lower than it was at this time last year, according to GasBuddy.

Although it has lowered a significant amount, it is still the second-highest recorded average in the past 10 years, with last year being the highest since 2014 at $3.84 a gallon.

Roanoke continues to have lower prices than the national average as well. Currently, the average in Roanoke is $3.47 a gallon, and the national average is $3.73. Over the past 10 years, Roanoke has averaged around 27.6 cents less than the national average.

The lowest recorded average in Roanoke since 2014 was $1.93 on this date in 2016, which was even lower than the average recorded in July 2020 ($1.96).

“We continue to see a mixed bag when it comes to gas prices across the country: states in the Great Lakes region are still being jolted by the Joliet, IL refinery outage, which has also impacted gas prices in some areas of Canada, while areas like the West Coast continue to see notable declines. With the summer winding down and GasBuddy data showing disappointing gasoline demand and struggling oil prices, we could eventually see the national average falling a bit more, especially once the refinery in Illinois restarts operations. While hurricane season hasn’t been a factor yet, it’s also just starting to get into its prime, and that does remain a quiet wildcard for now.” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

The average gas price in Virginia overall is $3.38, about 9 cents less than the Roanoke average.