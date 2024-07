(Copyright 2024 by Google Maps - All rights reserved.)

A photo of the Vinton History Museum

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton History Museum will be having a large Benefit Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 17 from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The sale will include houseware, decorating items, furniture, small appliances, books, toys, and more.

All of the proceeds will benefit the operation of the museum.

For more information, you can email the museum here.