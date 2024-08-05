Martinsville man arrested after leading cops on high-speed chase across state lines

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Martinsville man is behind bars after he led police on a high-speed chase that crossed into North Carolina, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who has been identified as 51-year-old Otis Hill of Martinsville led cops on a chase that began at 3:18 p.m. on Aug. 5., we’re told.

10 News has learned that a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a red Ford Ranger truck on Horsepasture Price Road.

According to the office, the driver ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and siren while accelerating its speed. A pursuit ensued with speeds reaching as high as 80 mph.

During the pursuit, the driver drove recklessly and overtook several vehicles on double yellow lines. He also drove into oncoming traffic and forced vehicles off the roadway. The pursuit continued on Horsepasture Price Rd and entered North Carolina, we’re told.

Once the Ford made a right turn onto the Martinsville Loop a deputy was able to initiate a successful P.I.T maneuver.

According to the office, the Ford lost traction and slid into a ditch on the shoulder of the road. When the truck hit the ditch it rolled onto its side where it came to a stop.

Hill was taken into custody without further incident, there was a female passenger in the vehicle as well who sustained minor injuries.

Hill had multiple outstanding warrants we’re told. In addition to being arrested for his outstanding warrants, he has also been charged with the following:

Felony Eluding Police

Obstruction of Justice

Hill is being held in the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.