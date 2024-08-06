GO Fest adds second location at Explore Park, aiming to enhance festival experience

ROANOKE, Va. – The 14th annual Anthem GO Outside Festival is set to return to Roanoke from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20 with an expansion that adds a second location at Explore Park, the festival said.

10 News has learned the expansion aims to enhance the festival experience with the debut of the new “Adventure Outpost” at Explore Park while maintaining its bustling “Festival Basecamp” at Elmwood Park downtown. A complimentary shuttle will connect each location.

“This year’s festival promises a true mountain-metro adventure. The ‘Festival Basecamp’ in downtown Roanoke will continue to buzz with energy, surrounded by restaurants, retail, and entertainment. Meanwhile, the ‘Adventure Outpost’ at Explore Park will provide a picturesque setting with its scenic beauty, mountains, trails, and river—perfect for camping, testing outdoor equipment, and enjoying the Ultimate Air Dog Show.” Pete Eshelman, director of the Roanoke Outside Foundation and founder of the Anthem GO Outside Festival, said.

We’re told the expansion to Explore Park is not only a big move for the festival, but it is also a prime example of the Roanoke Region working together to play toward its strengths.

