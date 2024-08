With Tropical Storm Debby set to have an impact on our region, some counties have begun to announce school closures and delays.

Here is a list of Counties that have already announced delays to the school year:

Botetourt County: Delayed until Aug. 12

Nelson County: Delayed Until Aug. 12

Martinsville City Public Schools: Closed Thursday Aug. 8

We will update the list with delays and closures as we get more information.