Alcova mortgage helping Roanoke City schools with 6th annual "Park it on Market" supply drive

Peter Mason, 10 News

Tags: Roanoke City, ROCI Schools, Supply Drive

ROANOKE, Va. – A local mortgage company is pitching in to help Roanoke City Schools during their 6th annual “Park it on Market” Supply Drive at Roanoke’s historic City Market Street.

The goal is to fill an entire bus with school supplies for students in need, everything from three-ring binders to spiral notebooks. Organizers say they want to help provide anything a student might need.

“We realized that being a great neighbor in our community is digging in and helping out where help is needed the most,” Rachel Witt, Assistant VP of Marketing at Alcova Mortgage, said.

Organizers say that providing kids with the tools they need to learn and succeed is a “Powerful investment” in the future of our community.

