Clear the Shelters | Lux is searching for the purr-fect home

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lux can be pretty shy at first, but once she warms up to you, it’ll be like you two have always been besties!

She loves being around other cats and likes to spend her time being outside on the porch and catching some rays.

Her string and ribbon toys are her absolute favorites, and her Temptations treats are something she can’t go without.

If you are interested in adopting Lux, please contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.

