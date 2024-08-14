84º
Join Insider

Local News

WATCH: Natural Bridge State Park to install RightHear System

Greg Moore, 10 News

Tags: RightHear System, Natural Bridge State Park, State Park

NATURAL BRIDGE STATE PARK, Va. – A local state park is helping a blind man experience the Natural Bridge State Park for the first time ever.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore was there and shared the experience with us.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos