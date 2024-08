ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – If you’re okay with a little extra maintenance, Kalzone is a 3-legged lady for you!

Kalzone is just about a year old now, and has only been in the shelter for about 3 months. She’s a domestic shorthair that absolutely loves Italian food!

She’s incredibly sweet and loves to nap, eat, and cuddle with her human. She may be shy, but it doesn’t take long to get her out of her shell!

Interested in adopting Kalzone? You can find more information here!