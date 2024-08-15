The AWARE Foundation emphasizes importance of taking missing persons cases seriously

VIRGINIA – After Elsie Wiggington’s remains were found over a year after she went missing, the AWARE Foundation, Inc. is emphasizing the importance of taking cases like hers seriously.

The group raises awareness for different missing persons cases and played a part in spreading the message of Wiggington’s disappearance.

Kenny Jarels, founder and president of the AWARE foundation said Elsie’s case is a perfect example of why missing persons cases should never be ignored.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

He says the first 24 to 72 hours after someone goes missing are critical.

“After that people start forgetting information that may be important to bringing closure to the family,” Jarels said. “People’s memories start to fade a little bit.”

Jarels said people should call the police immediately, instead of waiting to file a report when someone is missing because that time can be extremely valuable.