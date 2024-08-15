Amherst County Sheriff's Office finds human remains believed to be Elsie Wiggington

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office believes they found human remains of Elsie Wiggington.

Deputies were at Elsie’s home on Pendleton Drive. Later in the afternoon, Sheriff Jimmy Ayers called a press conference.

“Upon searching the property, human remains were found,” Ayers said. “All indications lead us to believe the remains are those of Elsie May Wiggington.”

She was 45 years old.

“We are awaiting DNA confirmation from the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke to confirm this identity,” Ayers said.

Ayers also confirmed that Elsie’s husband, Frederick, was arrested in Augusta County Wednesday afternoon on charges of concealing a dead body.

“I have told the family, Elsie has been my number one concern. Today I feel that we’ve gotten some justice for her in locating her,” Ayers said.

The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has worked around the clock to try and bring justice to Elsie’s family.

“The community needs to know that as soon as our department was made aware of Mrs. Wiggington’s being reported missing last year, we immediately initiated an active investigation,” Ayers said at the press conference. “There have been many, many man-hours dedicated to the search of Elsie,” Ayers said,

Ayers said the investigation is ongoing and that more charges may follow.