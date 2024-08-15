Virginia Senate unanimously passes bill to rename federal building

ROANOKE, Va. – After starting the process over two years ago, lawmakers and advocates are one step closer to renaming the Poff Federal Building after Roanoke civil rights lawyer Reuben Lawson.

The Senate has introduced the bill to rename the federal building and was unanimously passed.

That bill then went to Congressman Ben Cline.

In a recent meeting, Congressman Cline cleared the bill leaving it to Speaker Mike Johnston to bring to the House of Representatives.

Advocates are hopeful the name changes will come to pass and honor the legacy of Lawson.

The hope is to have the House vote on the bill this coming fall.