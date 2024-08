ROANOKE, Va. – Some local dogs and their owners came together to party for a good cause.

Angels of Assisi held its third annual Bow Bow Brunch today at Big Lick Brewery in Roanoke.

Guests were able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music with their dogs.

The director of Angels of Assisi says this day is always special.

0 Lisa O’Neill, director at Angels of Assisi

The brewery even created a new drink in honor of the event: The Bow Wow Belgium Blonde!