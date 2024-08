A picture of both Raisin and Brownie!

DRAPER, Va. – Interested in twins? These little ones are Raisin and Brownie!

Sadly, these two were found as strays dumped on someone’s property. They’re only about 9 weeks old and desperately need a home.

These two have been through a lot, and really need to stay together.

Interested in adopting Raisin and Brownie? You can find more information here!