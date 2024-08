GALAX, Va. – This is Gunther!

Gunther is a 6-7 month old boy of a mixed breed. Sadly, he was brought to the shelter as a stray a little over a month ago.

Recommended Videos

He’s very playful and we think he’s good with other dogs, but it would be preferable to test that with your pup first.

Interested in adopting Gunther? His adoption fee is $80, and you can find more information here!