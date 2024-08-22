Jury unable to come to decision in trial of Marquel Solomon

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A judge has declared a mistrial in the trial of Marquel Solomon. The jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision.

He was charged with criminal negligence and involuntary manslaughter in the death of his 12-year-old sister Malayshia Solomon, who was shot and killed in her own home back in

Solomon was indicted along with the mother Karita Winston back in March of this year.

10 News reporter Abbie Coleman was in court all day.

She tells us it was a very emotional day as the commonwealth presented many witnesses including Winston’s boyfriend.

He says he tried to take the gun out of Solomon’s hands and it went off, hitting Malayshia, but it wasn’t clear who pulled the trigger.

The jury deliberated for three hours but could not come to an agreement on either charge.