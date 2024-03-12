Two people indicted and charged after shooting on Monroe Street in Lynchburg

A grand jury has issued indictments and charges relating to the death of Malayshia Solomon. 12-year-old Solomon died after a shooting in February.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two people have been indicted and charged after a shooting on February 24, 2023. A Lynchburg Special Grand Jury indicted Karita Michelle Winston on March 8, 2024, on charges related to the shooting death of Malayshia Solomon that occurred on February 24, 2023.

Winston was indicted on charges of child abuse or neglect causing serious injury, child abuse or neglect with a reckless disregard for human life and child endangerment. The special grand jury also recommended a charge of involuntary manslaughter against a juvenile male for the death of 12-year-old Malayshia Solomon.

On February 24, 2023, at 10:05 p.m., LPD officers responded to the 1400 block of Monroe Street for a reported shooting incident. When officers arrived on the scene, a juvenile female was located with serious injuries from a gunshot wound. Medics from Lynchburg Fire Department took her to Lynchburg General Hospital where she died from her injuries. The LPD Criminal Investigations Division investigated the incident and presented the details of the case to the special grand jury.

The grand jury issued arrest warrants for Winston, Soloman’s mother. They also obtained a petition for the 16-year-old male juvenile, Solomon’s brother. The male juvenile was 15 years old at the time of the incident. Winston and the juvenile male were taken into custody, and both are being held without bail at this time.

This case remains under investigation. If anyone has further information on this matter, please contact Detective Matt Scott with the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174.