Search warrants reveal new details in shooting death of 12-year-old Lynchburg girl

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Search warrants obtained by 10 News Wednesday reveal new details in the shooting death of a 12-year-old Lynchburg girl.

Lynchburg police filed a search warrant for the DNA of a 15-year-old boy. Police believe he may have held the gun just before the victim, 12-year-old Malayshia Solomon, was shot and killed back in February.

Additional search warrants show police are looking into the victim’s Instagram account and a iCloud data belonging to a cell phone confiscated at the scene. Investigators believe data may have been wiped from the device before it was handed over to police.

Search warrants show police are investigating her death as involuntary manslaughter, however no charges have been filed yet.

