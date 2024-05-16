First responders pull off daring rescue as semi-truck dangles from bridge - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – I don’t about you, but this week has been LONG, and I could use a breather from the everyday hustle and bustle. Anyone else with me?

Well, if you’re feeling it too - I’ve got something that might do the trick. In this episode of the Sprint, we have one story in particular that’ll make you realize how kind and selfless people can really be in the face of a tragedy. I mean, let’s be honest, there can be a lot of negativity in this world at times, so it warms my heart to see the good in others.

Here’s what’s on tap for today:

An update to a horrifying rescue off of a bridge in Kentucky | Hear how community members are coming to lift one woman up when she’s down after a near-death experience.

An Alleghany High School junior is being hailed a hero | Meet the 18-year-old who jumped into action to save a student’s life.

The Roanoke Police Department is working to build relationships with the community | Find out how you can connect with local law enforcement and express your concerns.

The Sprint airs live at 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. each day. Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: