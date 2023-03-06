Celebration of life held for Lynchburg 12-year-old shot, killed

The Lynchburg community is remembering the life of a 12-year-old girl who was shot and killed.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The 12-year-old who was shot and killed inside her Lynchburg home was laid to rest on Monday.

Family and friends gathered for the Malayshia Solomon’s celebration of life at Ramp Church.

Her friends tell 10 News they plan to remember her in everything they do.

As people walked into the church, many were wearing the color red, which was reportedly Malayshia’s favorite color.

People were also wearing t-shirts with a picture of Malayshia on it.

10 News spoke with one of Malayshia’s friends who said she’s known her since the first grade and they were both attending Dunbar Middle School.

“She was really pretty, really sweet, really funny. Always had some jokes about somebody,” said Kaylani Ally.

Malayshia’s death happened more than a week ago. 10 News has been asking Lynchburg Police for updates on the investigation and any charges, but no one is facing charges at this time.