Clear the Shelters | Cosmo wants to laugh his way into your heart

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – They say laughter is the best medicine and when you’re around Cosmo, he’ll keep the laughs going. But this goofy fella needs a family he can share those laughs with.

Cosmo, who was named after Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, is from the Floyd County Humane Society. The shelter says he is a true entertainer who is almost always the life of the party.

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 6 a.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

He’s good indoors or outdoors, and once even went chasing after a deer!

Cosmo wants to be front and center when it comes to getting your attention

He is neutered and vaccinated and ready to go home with you.

If you’re interested in adopting Cosmo, you can fill out an online application here or call the shelter at 540-745-7207.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.