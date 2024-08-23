54º
Join Insider

Local News

Clear the Shelters | Cosmo wants to laugh his way into your heart

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Clear the Shelters, Adoptable Pets, Cats, Dogs

FLOYD COUNTY, Va. – They say laughter is the best medicine and when you’re around Cosmo, he’ll keep the laughs going. But this goofy fella needs a family he can share those laughs with.

Cosmo, who was named after Cosmo Kramer on Seinfeld, is from the Floyd County Humane Society. The shelter says he is a true entertainer who is almost always the life of the party.

He’s good indoors or outdoors, and once even went chasing after a deer!

Cosmo wants to be front and center when it comes to getting your attention

He is neutered and vaccinated and ready to go home with you.

If you’re interested in adopting Cosmo, you can fill out an online application here or call the shelter at 540-745-7207.

To see other adoptable animals, head to our Clear the Shelters page.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos