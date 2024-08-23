Montgomery County Heritage Day Festival set to kick off

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The Montgomery County Heritage Day Festival is back in Christiansburg this Saturday for another year.

The annual festival has been happening for almost 20 years in Christiansburg. It’s hosted by the Montgomery Museum of Art and History and highlights the rich history of our area.

They said this year will be one of their biggest yet with almost 50 vendors, re-enactors, countless activities for children and live music

“This is our biggest event of the year,” said Courtney Amos with the Montgomery Museum of Art and History. “We’re always very excited about it. We’ve kind of taken it into a new direction for having all of our participants dress up and really lean into the old Montgomery County.”

The event is Saturday, August 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.