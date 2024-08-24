Roanoke’s Wing Fest returns to Dr. Pepper Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Wing Fest returned to Dr. Pepper Park for a 15th year today.

Vendors from all across the region filled the streets for the star city’s largest one-day food festival.

The annual event also offers some friendly competition through a people’s choice vote and a wing-eating contest.

Attendees got to try new delicious flavors while supporting small businesses.

Attendees say they also love this event because it introduces them to a lot of restaurants in the Roanoke Valley.

It also gives people a chance to listen to live music and shop local.