Man arrested after shots fired in Wytheville

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – A man was arrested after reports of shots fired in Wytheville on Friday, according to Wytheville Police Department.

Wytheville Police Department said officers arrived at the 300/400 block of Cove Road after reports of shots fired late at night on Friday. After patrolling the area, officers made contact with a woman who claimed to be the suspect’s girlfriend. She reported that she and the suspect were arguing outside of the home when he pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots into the air. She then drove him to the area around the TA Truck Stop and Circle K Gas Station on Peppers Ferry Road, where he then exited the vehicle.

Authorities said only 12 minutes after the first 911 call, officers located 40-year-old Jha-Braun Pruitt at the Circle K gas Station. He was taken into custody without incident and the firearm was found concealed on his person.

Pruitt was charged with the following:

Carry a concealed weapon by a convicted felon.

Concealed firearm.

Reckless handling of a firearm.

Brandishing a firearm.

Pruitt was committed to the New River Valley Regional Jail to be held without bond