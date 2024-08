ROANOKE, Va. – A child has been hospitalized after being hit by a car on Tuesday, 10 News has learned.

We’re told police responded to a call of a juvenile being hit by a black Chey Equinox on the 1600 block of Orange Avenue Northwest.

The child was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries. We’re told there are no charges at this time.