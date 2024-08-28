Local coaches push safety, education after two AL, WV football players die from head injuries

VIRGINIA – Football communities across the country and Southwest Virginia are mourning the loss of two teenage football players who died from head injuries they suffered on the field.

A 16-year-old Alabama high school junior, Caden Tellier, died after suffering a brain injury during his high school’s Friday night game.

A 13-year-old eighth grader in West Virginia, Cohen Craddock, was injured in practice Friday after making a tackle. He died at the hospital after suffering brain bleeding and swelling.

Craddock’s father, Ryan, is still in shock.

“You wish it was a bad dream that you could wake up from. It’s agony inside that I just, I can’t put words to it. It’s terrible,” said Craddock.

In the wake of his son’s death, he said he is now determined to get other players Guardian Caps, equipment that offers a further layer of protection for the head.

“I want to take the loss of my boy to maybe try to protect these other guys,” said Craddock.

In July, Pulaski County High School’s football team was gifted 80 Guardian Caps by former Pulaski County Cougar, Virginia Tech Hokie, and current New Orleans Saints Coach Todd Grantham. The donation was worth $10,000.

“We want to protect our kids. So, it was a blessing to have that opportunity to receive these,” said Pulaski County High School Head Football Coach Cam Akers. “It gives us another layer of protection for our players.”

“It’s tragic,” said Glenvar High School Football Head Coach Kevin Clifford. “It’s just sad. You know, you definitely feel it, and your heart goes out to those families.”

Clifford said the game’s rules have changed over the years. Coaches try to limit contact between players during practice and reduce helmet-to-helmet tackles. He said there are also different types of safety equipment and helmets with different levels of concussion protection. However, the problem is that there are no concussion-proof helmets.

Glenvar High School recently upgraded the team’s helmets. Each one costs $400. The team’s roster typically ranges from 55 to 65 players. So, school districts with tighter budgets might not be able to afford similar specialized equipment.

Clifford also said, like with any contact sport, there are inherent risks.

“I think the biggest thing is staying educated, being aware of the signs and symptoms [of head injuries] and how you teach the game,” said Clifford. “It’s scary. It really is. And it’s sad, you know. We don’t want anyone to get injured playing. So, we’ll do what we need to do to protect our kids for sure.”