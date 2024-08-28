The Fishin’ Pig restaurant breaks ground at new location in Daleville

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – A Virginia favorite has a new location with a view in Botetourt County. The Fishin’ Pig held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new restaurant at 70 Market Ridge Lane in Daleville.

Launched in Farmville in 2012, the restaurant’s cuisine combines traditional southern-style chicken and seafood with Memphis-style pit BBQ.

Founding partner Nash Osborn says The Fishin’ Pig is more than just a place to get a great meal.

“Wherever we go, we get involved in sports, we get involved with a lot of the charity organizations, we get involved in a lot of civic stuff and it’s really important to our business model that we are embedded in our community,” Osborn said.

This would be The Fishin’ Pig’s fifth location once it opens in March 2025. Besides Farmville, there are restaurants in Waynesboro and Norfolk, with a fourth opening soon near Richmond.