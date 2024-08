Some Appalachian Power Company users have been experiencing power outages due to the storms that have been rolling through the region, 10 News has learned.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

According to the Appalachian Power Company’s outage map there are currently 11,449 outages across the region.

To report on outages or look at the outage map users can go here.