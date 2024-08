DRAPER, Va. – Meet Shakespeare!

He is between three and four years old.

Sadly, Healing Hearts Canine Rescue tells us this little guy had had it rough in his short life.

He was taken from an abusive home and then relinquished to a shelter by his next owner.

He is timid at first but very sweet.

He is good with cats, dogs, people and is already house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Shakespeare, click here.

To see other adoptable pets, head to our Clear the Shelters page.