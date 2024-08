CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Meet Trapper, the treeing walker coonhound!

He is a year-old dog with an energetic spirit at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center.

Trapper is friendly and curious with humans and other canines.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and ready to go home with you.

If you are interested in adopting, click here.

