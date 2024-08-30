Lord Botetourt High School placed on limited lockdown

Lord Botetourt High School was placed on a limited lockdown due to the report of a suspicious individual with a knife near the school premises.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call about a male walking with a knife in his waistband on Route 220 near Azalea Road. When units arrived, they were unable to locate him.

Recommended Videos

During the lockdown, classes continued inside the school and school officials escorted students scheduled to leave early to their vehicles.

Botetourt County Public Schools said there was an increased police presence around the school property while the incident was being investigated.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.