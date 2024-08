ROANOKE, Va. – A parade with a purpose in Roanoke recognizing American workers for all the hard work they do.

Today hundreds gathered for the annual Roanoke Labor Day parade.

The three-day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer for many Americans.

The parade kicked off at noon with the Roanoke College’s marching band heading down Campbell Ave into downtown Roanoke.

Attendees also say they’re really excited to see the marching band play at the college’s first football game ever next week.