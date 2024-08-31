William Fleming defeats Hidden Valley, 90-0

The Hidden Valley marching band tried to keep the spirits high at Bogle Stadium, but there wasn’t a lot of good news for the Titans.

In the first quarter, William Fleming’s Davion Faulkner brought the sound and the fury with a 48-yard touchdown run to take it to 49-0, with the Colonels on top.

A little later, Jycer Preston took it to 56-0 with a 7-yard touchdown run.

Colonels senior Za’Mondre Spinner thundered in a 16-yard touchdown for a 63-0 lead.

Then, sophomore Jayden Robinson took in 21 yards, providing the exclamation point one play later for the final score of the half, William Fleming 70-0.

In the end, William Fleming defeated Hidden Valley, 90-0.

This was the most points scored in school history. The last highest was 63 points against Harrisonburg in 2021.